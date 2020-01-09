Demon Slayer Dub Adds Cowboy Bebop Voice Actor

One of the biggest voice actors in the world of anime will be adding one of the most popular anime series today to their resume, as the voice actor behind Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop, Steve Blum, will be portraying one of Demon Slayer’s strangest villains. The demon Kyogai is a monster that is able to manipulate the house in which he lives, beating against the drums located on his body to flip things upside down. With the Demon Slayer English Dub making its way through the first season of the series on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, it’s clear that they are adding some serious talent to the proceedings!

Demon Slayer’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that Blum would be added to the cast, portraying one of the creepier demons of the anime while also acting as a means for Tanjiro to meet a certain pig headed swordsman who cuts his way through any situation:

🔥 ENGLISH CAST ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣 The legendary @blumspew joins the English dub cast as the Tsuzumi Demon, Kyogai! Tune in for Episode 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba this Saturday on Cartoon Network’s Toonami! pic.twitter.com/4EpP8dV1PH — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba USA (@DemonSlayerUSA) January 8, 2020

Much like all the demons that have appeared in Demon Slayer, there is an air of tragedy that surrounds Kyogia, regardless of his threatening demeanor. As fans of the franchise know, becoming a demon is akin to spreading a virus, with the transformation spreading across the world. Such was the case with Tanjiro’s sister, who became a demon herself when she was attacked and her family was killed. Thus began the story of Tanjiro as a demon slayer.

Steve Blum has long been a voice actor in the world of both anime and western cartoons, not just portraying the likes of Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, but also bringing to life Marvel’s Wolverine in X-Men Evolution and the Green Goblin in Spectacular Spider-Man!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”