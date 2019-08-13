Demon Slayer’s Newest Episode Gets High Approval Rating from Fans

If you hadn’t heard of Demon Slayer until this last week, don’t feel too bad. The anime has been a definite underdog this year, but that status took a sharp turn as of late. Thanks to a viral episode, Demon Slayer has become a must-watch anime, and it seems netizens agree.

Recently, fans put their opinions up for everyone to see when a popular Japanese website took a poll on Demon Slayer. The site Niconico surveyed netizens to find out what approval rating the anime’s latest episode earned, and it is plenty high.

According to the poll, episode 19 of Demon Slayer has earned a 97.5% approval rating from fans. This is a high mark of praise for the anime, and it further shows newcomers why Demon Slayer is worth keeping up with.

Kimetsu no Yaiba episode 19 had a strong 97.5% high approval rating on Niconico pic.twitter.com/tL4ymTgFh6 — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) August 12, 2019

Some fans have questioned the high rating, but users of Niconico have come to defend the impressive rating. While plenty of other series earned high approval ratings regularly, Demon Slayer is a different cast. Unlike other niche titles, Demon Slayer is a shonen and attracts a wide audience base. While this might sound like it would help the anime, the bigger the audience means it has more varied approval ratings. The fact that all these voters had opinions high enough to create a 97.5 rating is impressive for a debut series, so fans worldwide will definitely be keeping an eye on Demon Slayer to see what it does next.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”