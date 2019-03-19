‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Anime Reveals New Poster, Cast Additions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the current Shonen Jump manga making the jump to anime this year, and it just might be a dark horse in which it will cement itself as a favorite anime of 2019 for many. There has been evidence of this with each new look at the series, but now it’s gotten one more push with a new poster and cast additions.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba not only added more to its already stacked voice cast, but it revealed a new poster and the fact that its opening theme will be performed by LiSA. You can check out the new poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest key visual for the “Kimetsu no Yaiba” TV anime has been unveiled. LiSA will be performing the main theme song. Its broadcast will begin April 6th on Tokyo MX and other stations (ufotable) https://t.co/VlbFzzjRS5 pic.twitter.com/jzP2pZx9zo — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 19, 2019

New cast additions include Houchu Ohtsuka as Sakonji Urokodaki, Yuki Kaji as Sabito, Ai Kakuma as Makomo, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kagaya Ubuyashiki, Daisuke Namikawa as Haganezuka, Takumi Yamazaki as Kasugaigarasu, Hikaru Midorikawa as Odo no Oni, Takehito Koyasu as Teoni, and Shiori Izawa and Aoi Yuki as the Guides.

They join the previously confirmed Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, and Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently slated for a release on April 6, Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), will be directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima will be serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) will compose the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo will produce.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”