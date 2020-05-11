Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Author Corrects Error in New Chapter

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems like it can do no wrong, but creator Koyoharu Gotouge did take time to correct an error in the manga's new chapter. This week, fans inched nearer to the last chapter of Demon Slayer as Tanjiro closed his biggest battle yet. But in a moment of confusion, it seems Gotouge drew the hero doing something which he shouldn't be capable of doing.

If you look at the final page of chapter 204, you will see a little blip in Demon Slayer. Tanjiro is shown in recovery after his final battle against Muzan, and there is a lot to heal. The climatic fight took Tanjiro's left arm which regenerated thanks to some unnatural means. However, Tanjiro is unable to use the arm in any meaningful way... unless Gotogue happens to forget that important fact.

In the last page of chapter 204, Tanjiro is seen praying in front of some graves, and his left hand is hanging at his side since it doesn't function any longer. That doesn't stop the boy from using his left arm to sweep and even use chopsticks while eating in the next page. Gotogue got ahead of herself with this much-deserved page, and she used her weekly author's note in Shonen Jump to apologize for the error.

"Tanjiro is using his left hand on the last page, but please forgive me for that amazing art error," she wrote.

Of course, fans were quick to forgive the mangaka. Not only is Gotouge producing new chapters amidst a literal pandemic, but her gentle resolution in chapter 204 was much needed. While Demon Slayer ends officially next chapter, this latest release answered some pesky questions for fans while giving Tanjiro room to rest. And as you might expect, that gift is far more important than any slight art error.

