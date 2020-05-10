Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Will Officially End Next Week

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans hooked for months now, but the manga has confirmed it will be ending in a matter of days. Not long ago, it was announced that the manga would enter its final moments despite its record sales. And today, that news was confirmed when Weekly Shonen Jump put out a new issue which informed fans the final chapter is on the way.

The notice was posted at the end of chapter 204 which went public today. The update ends with a teaser page showing a modern-day city, and its text confirms chapter 205 will bee the last one of Demon Slayer. So if you have been enjoying the manga, you better savor this latest chapter because you only get one more.

According to this new announcement, chapter 205 will mark the final one of Demon Slayer, and it will be 24 pages long. This ending will get a special color page to celebrate the conclusion of Tanjiro's journey. A teaser for the final chapter was also released by Shonen Jump which reads, "As time passes by, what will become of the future in a world without demons?"

In a stunning move, the final chapter of Demon Slayer will take place in modern day. It seems like Tokyo will house a new set of Demon Slayers or maybe some familiar ones who've aged a bit. With demons no longer a threat, you might expect present-day Japan to be well off, but fans are convinced there are more demons lurking in the city than they're led to believe. After all, such an easy conclusion would shut the door on a potential sequel, and readers are begging Shonen Jump for more of this best-selling manga.

