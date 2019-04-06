Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Opening Here

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the recent Shonen Jump hits making its big anime debut as part of the jam packed Spring 2019 anime season, and fans are starting to see just why it may be one of the big standouts over the next few weeks with the official premiere of the first episode. But thankfully, fans also got a taste of the series’ official opening theme with the series premiere.

The series’ opening theme is titled “Gurenge,” and is performed by LiSA. You can check it out in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

The series’ first episode ends with a reveal of the series’ opening theme instead of the series’ ending theme. This worked for fans, however, as the series premiere feature a cold open instead and just jumped right into the series’ action. This opening for the series teases some of the intense battles to come over the course of the series, and features some slick animation that the anime itself will hopefully match as the weeks progress.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), is directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima is serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) are composing the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo produces.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

