Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Will Hit a Massive Sales Milestone Shortly

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have brought its manga to an end, but that doesn't mean fans are done with the series. Earlier this year, the hit manga came to a close as creator Koyoharu Gotouge wrapped her best-selling story. Fans are continuing to discover the manga the world over, and that popularity will lead the series towards its biggest milestone yet.

According to a new report by Comic Natalie, Demon Slayer is dangerously close to surpassing 80 million copies in circulation. The manga is expected to reach this figure by July 3, and this includes digital sales as well as sales for volume 21 in Japan (via ANN).

After all, the final volume of Demon Slayer has added to the manga's total by leagues. The series has whopping pre-orders set for volume 21 despite its 3-million first order. A second printing sounds likely given the popularity of Demon Slayer, so it may not take long for the manga to reach a 90 million milestone.

This impressive record is even more bonkers when you realize how Demon Slayer was doing aa little over a year ago. Back in April 2019, the series had 3.5 million copies circulating. The premiere of the Demon Slayer anime made the manga bigger than ever, and it prompted that circulation to jump to 12 million by October 2019. The exponential rise of Demon Slayer's sale is matched only by its popularity.

Now, fans are eager to see how the manga does in the coming months given the lack of new chapters. There may be a lull in sales temporarily, but it will surely jump later in the year. After all, the anime is slated to return with its first-ever film, so fans everywhere will want to catch up on the Infinity Train arc before that goes live in October.

Are you impressed by the manga's insane sales as of late? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.