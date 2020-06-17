Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shares Info on Its Cheaper Blu-ray Bundle

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stands as one of the most impressive anime series to drop as of late. The beloved show helped turn the supernatural story into a massive hit around the globe, so you can see why fans have been waiting for its Blu-ray to drop. Now, it seems a standard edition of the bundle is coming to home video, and Funimation is teaming up with Aniplex to make a cheaper edition.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Funimation and Aniplex would create a standard edition Blu-ray for Demon Slayer. Now, the first details of the bundle have gone live, and they are plenty impressive. It turns out Demon Slayer will only cost fans about $50 USD if bought on Right Stuff, but the pre-sale cost won't last forever.

The retail price for the standard edition runs at about $65 USD. It is up for pre-order at Right Stuf for under $50 currently, but the original retail price is leagues less than the currently available Blu-ray bundle. Aniplex released a limited edition bundle for Demon Slayer awhile back, and it is truly gorgeous. However, it costs more than $150. That kind of price is hard to justify for more casual fans, but collectors have had nothing but praise for the limited Blu-ray.

Now, it seems a cheaper option is headed to the market, and Funimation will begin rolling out the set this fall. It is expected to release this September, and the Blu-ray will contain part one of Demon Slayer. The second part is expected to go live in early 2021, and it will contain the rest of the anime after episode 13.

As for the future of the anime, ufotable is expected to release the first Demon Slayer movie later this year. The project will adapt the Infinity Train arc, and fans are expecting a second season to debut following the film's release. Earlier this year, Demon Slayer's manga came to a close after raking in some truly historic sales, but fans are hoping the story weasels its way back into Shonen Jump after its creator takes a well-deserved vacation.

Will you be bringing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to your shelves?

