Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Stunningly Taps into Nezuko's Best Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be over, but fans are still paying tribute to Nezuko Kamado's coolest look in the series overall. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime introduced a whole new audience to the manga, and it's been dominating sales charts ever since. As fans not only read through the manga's version of the anime's first events, but they are continuing to buy new issues of the series in order to see what will be coming to the anime next. Not only are there some big fights on the way, but there are some memorable new looks for the characters coming as well.

This big arc presumably headlining a second official season of the anime series (following the feature film adapting the Mugen Train arc) will be the Entertainment District arc. This arc features a new mission with powerful new demonic enemies that soon force Nezuko to jump into the battle more this time around. This eventually leads to a pretty cool transformation.

Taking her already established ability to morph her body at will, Nezuko pushes her body to the limit and brings on a fully demon transformation which gives her a more adult self, protruding horn, and cool lead markings throughout her body. This is such a slick new look for the leading heroine that artist @caffeine.cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) perfectly tapped into through cosplay. It definitely makes one want to see this in the anime as soon as possible! You can check it out below:

Nezuko's demon form is one of the crucial moments of the Entertainment District arc that helps turn the tide of battle. This arc will most likely lead the way heading into a presumed Season 2 of the series, and it's the first of many battle heavy arcs that will be coming whenever the anime does decide to continue!

What did you think of Nezuko's full demon transformation the first time you saw it? Are you hoping to see it in action with the anime someday? What are some of your favorite moments from Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

