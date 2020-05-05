Fem Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Puts Adorable Spin on Zenitsu

✖

Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be in a different realm of popularity now, but it was a much different case when the anime first debuted. It was a slow burn to the top for this series, and much of that slow burn was due to some good old fashioned character development. When Zenitsu Agatsuma first was introduced to the series, he was a cowardly annoyance that constantly spoke at peak volume. He was immediately a foil to the more quiet and gentle Tanjiro, so their dynamic took some time to adjust to.

The popularity of the series kicked in nearly 20 episodes into the first season's run, and it's because of the development of its central trio. Fans saw as Zenitsu worked his way from a flighty fighter to one of the most hilariously capable demon slayers, and now the character has garnered much more of a respect from fans than he had before!

It also helps matters seeing just how adorable Zenitsu can be when brought to life through cosplay! Artist @nadyasonika (who you can find on Instagram here) impressed with a fem take on Inosuke Hashibira in the past, and now has done wonders for another member of the main trio. You won't be looking at Zenitsu the same way anymore! Check it out:

Zenitsu will next be seen in action with big feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Mugen Train. The film will be picking up from the cliffhanger ending of the first season that saw Zenitsu jumping on the titular Mugen train alongside Tanjiro and Inosuke as part of their next mission. With Muzan powering up a new demon, and that demon residing on the top of the train at the end of the season, Zenitsu and the other boys are going to have to work hard to make sure they survive before this train reaches its final destination.

