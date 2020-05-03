Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Train Debuts English Dub Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is still riding the high of its first season, and the anime is back in headlines today as the dubbed trailer for its first-ever movie has gone live! The gift was dropped on behalf of Aniplex of America, and it went public long before its Fall 2020 debut. This dubbed trailer has fans feeling good about Demon Slayer's schedule and the story it will be bringing to the big screen.

The trailer, which can be seen above, is the same as the one released last month. The clip comes in at well under a minute, and it gives fans a good look at Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and more. This dubbed trailer showcases all of the familiar voices which Toonami introduced to fans on cable weeks ago. And if you haven't watched any trailer for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Train, this is the one to start with.

For fans, this movie promises to be one of the highlights of 2020. Much of the anime industry has been upheaved by the ongoing pandemic, but Demon Slayer is still on track to debut this October. When the movie premieres on October 19 in Japan, you can bet theaters will be as packed as possible, and the same goes for when the movie debuts in the United States.

(Photo: Aniplex)

For those curious about the movie, Demon Slayer will explore its Infinity Train arc inn this feature. The story is a beloved one by manga readers, and a bit of anime goodness would go a long way in cheering them up. After all, recent reports suggest Demon Slayer will end its manga this month, so readers will need something to fill the Tanjiro-shaped hole in their hearts. So until this big-screen romp releases, fans of the series can rely on season one rewatches to get them through the loss.

What do you make of this debut debut? Will you be checking it out alongside the subbed edition? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.