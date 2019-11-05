Demon Slayer Shares All-New Posters for Stage Play

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series in Japan this year, and sales of the original manga are even started to creep in on long standing positions held by juggernauts like One Piece. But although the anime is over for now, and the feature film adapting the Infinity Train arc won’t be out for some time, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over for brand new content from the franchise. The first live-action effort will be opening in Japan as a new stage play adapting the series will be making its debut early next year.

Running in Tokyo at the Tennozu Ginga Gekijo from January 18th to the 26th, and in the Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31st from February 2nd, the new Demon Slayer stage play will directed and written by Kenichi Suemitsu with music composed by Shunsuke Wada. Now we’ve gotten a close look at more of the main cast with new posters!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining the previously revealed looks at Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Asari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira and Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, here’s a close look as Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, and Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki:

Here’s a close look at Mimi Maihane as Tamoyo and Hisanori Sato as Yushiro:

Finally, here’s a close look at Kiyohide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji:

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”