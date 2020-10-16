Demon Slayer Movie Blows Past 10 Million Tickets Sold

✖

Demon Slayer has been on top of the box office for weeks now, and it seems the film is not letting its momentum slow one bit. The movie debuted earlier in October to rave reviews and a blockbusting gross that shattered records. Now, new reports are in about the film, and it turns out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is earning crazy money after selling a whopping 10 million tickets.

Yes, you did read that right. Despite the pandemic, Japan has sold a total of 10 million tickets for Demon Slayer. This means the movie industry is back in action for the nation, and it shows the rest of the world how theaters can bounce back after measures to mitigate COVID-19 show promise.

As for the film's most recent gross, the numbers are still coming in from Japan. Deadline is reporting that Demon Slayer grossed a total of $37 million this weekend which blows most other films out of the water. Demon Slayer has now earned over $175 million USD, and it can only go up from here.

Demon Slayer isn't playing around when it comes to ticket sales, and the movie's total gross shows as much. It is already making strides towards becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time. That honor is currently held by Your Name by Makoto Shinkai with Spirited Away being in a close second. But as theaters begin opening up, Demon Slayer could take on the two giants for the top spot. After all, reports confirmed the film's hope of hitting U.S. theaters in early 2021, but only time will tell if American audiences are ready to return to theaters that soon.

Are you impressed by Demon Slayer's blockbuster success? Or did you expect it to do as much? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB!