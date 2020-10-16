Demon Slayer Manga Breaks Another Huge Sales Record

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's original manga run might have been brought to an end by series creator Koyoharu Gotouge earlier this year, but it continues to break some major sales records that somehow surprise each and every time. It's a huge month for the series as not only is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train now making its way through theaters and breaking all kinds of box office records in Japan, but the manga runs of the series is continuing to sell like hotcakes. With the release of its 22nd volume in Japan, the series has absolutely dominated.

The newest report from Oricon, which tracks manga sales numbers and charts in Japan, has revealed that all of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's volumes have placed within the Top 30 chart for the October 19-25th week. Not only that, but all 22 volumes have taken the top 22 spots on the chart, a first for any manga series.

With the physical sales of Volume 22 of Koyoharu Gotouge's series an estimated 326,000 copies, Oricon revealed that the series has now taken the top spot on their chart for the fourth time in a row. Not only that, but the series has dominated the top ten on their charts for the sixth time over the course of its sales thus far. On top of these successes, the manga is now the first series to ever take up the top 22 spots of their weekly top thirty chart.

According to their report, the physical sales of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has crossed the 90.5 million mark overall, and it's likely to go up even further with the release of the final volume of the series coming in December. It will be interesting to see if the manga will continue to sell after all of its releases hit shelves and there's no anime to keep the interest (at least until a second season of the series is confirmed). But what do you think?

via Oricon