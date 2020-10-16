Demon Slayer Movie is Now the Fifth Highest-Grossing Film in All of 2020

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie is now the fifth highest-grossing film in all of 2020. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has had one of the speediest box office takeovers in recent memory as the debut film for the franchise has sold a ton of tickets ever since its October release in Japan. Coming off the mind blowing success of the anime's debut season, the film has quickly become the second highest-grossing film in Japan ever. But those numbers are also looking good around the world as well.

With the latest update from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's official Twitter account, Mugen Train has now crossed over 20.5 million tickets sold and has netted 27.5 billion yen. This makes for around $265 million USD in just the 45 days since its initial release, and has topped previous fifth place holder, Dolittle's, worldwide gross of $245.8 million USD to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

The current ranking for the highest-grossing films of 2020 include:

The Eight Hundred - $461.2 million USD Bad Boys for Life - $426.5 million USD Tenet - $357.8 million USD Sonic the Hedgehog - $320.9 million USD Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train - $265 million USD

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut film doing so well in Japan (especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), there's only more room to grow next year when the film finally makes it to outside territories and theaters begin to gradually open elsewhere as other territories begin to combat the pandemic in their own ways.

