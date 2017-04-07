Your Name Director Feels "Frustrated" by Demon Slayer's Box Office Threat

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big Mugen Train movie has officially overtaken Your Name's lifetime gross to become the third highest grossing film in Japan, and director Makoto Shinkai revealed he was "frustrated" by the new film's box office threat. A new update for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train revealed that since the film's debut in Japan in October, the film has now reached nearly 26 billion yen and has sold nearly 20 million tickets in the 39 days since its theatrical debut. This update officially passed up Your Name's lifetime box office gross of 25 billion yen in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Your Name director Makoto Shinkai reacted to the news and while Shinkai is "frustrated" with how quickly Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut feature surpass Your Name's entire run in Japan, the director also noted his delight in that the theater and entertainment industry is still so healthy in Japan. "What? Already! LOL!," Shinkai began, "Though I feel frustrated, it's the nature of a healthy entertainment industry that records are constantly being beaten, right? I will do my best every day so I can at least make good films."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie has quite a bit to go before it has a chance of taking the top spot in its lifetime gross. Currently held by the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away, Mugen Train would need to earn more than 30.80 billion yen in order to cement its spot at the top. Even if it never makes it to that top spot, it's still considerably impressive considering the film dropped during the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

But what do you think? Do you think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's movie has a real shot at the top spot? What do you think of Shinkai's reaction to its success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!