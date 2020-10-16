Demon Slayer Movie Has Made an Insane Amount of Money in One Month

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has been out in Japanese theaters for a month and the first feature length film in the franchise is breaking records on the silver screen, with the latest adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps making insane amounts of money in its first weeks. Having released primarily in Japan, and with the North American release set for next year, the film has pulled in an insane figure of over $220 million USD, proving that even though the story has concluded in the manga, fans are still clamoring to see Tanjiro and his friends dispatch supernatural threats!

Mugen Train takes place following the conclusion of the franchise's first anime season, which saw Tanjiro meeting the entirety of the Demon Slayer Corps as his main group of friends have finally apparently fallen into place, assisting him on his quest to kill demons and save the life of his sister. With the new film focusing on the main slayers of the series hopping aboard a runaway train, it is definitely no surprise to see that the first Demon Slayer movie is a success but the sheer enormity of the money that it is bringing in will most likely make it the most profitable film to be released in Japan!

Demon Slayer's Official Twitter Account shared the big news that the film has pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars in its first month, with over 17 million people having seen this brand new adventure in the world created by Koyoharu Gotouge:

What do you think of the insane amount of money that Demon Slayer's first movie has pulled in? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!