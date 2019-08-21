Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Actress Wows Fans with First Single

When it comes to anime stars, voice acting is where it is at. The gig is a tough one enjoyed by top talents worldwide, but Japan has a special appreciation for the job. Voice actors are akin to idols overseas, and it seems one of Demon Slayer‘s top stars is reaping the rewards of such a status.

On the heels of Demon Slayer‘s biggest episodes, voice actress Akari Kito took her career to the next level. The star, who voices Nezuko in the Japanese dub, made her debut as a singer to the delight of fans.

As you can see above, a music video was released for Koto’s first single “Swinging Heart” which will be released in October. The teaser video gives fans a peek at where Kito will kickoff her music career but that’s not all.

Aside from the solo song, Kito shared a tease of two tracks which will follow “Swinging Heart”. Snippets of “dear my distance” and Always Going My Way” were shared online, and the first song will be used as a theme song for an upcoming anime to boot. An adaption of Riku Misora’s High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World is in the works, and the anime will us Kito’s track as an ending theme. Now, fans are just waiting for the singer-actress to pen a song for Demon Slayer, and Nezuko stans are sure the tune would be an instant hit.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”