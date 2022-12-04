Demon Slayer Cosplay Goes Full Demon With Nezuko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba relly made a mark with fans earlier this year with the second season of its anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping Nezuko Kamado go full demon much like she did in the series! The Entertainment District arc challenged Tanjiro Kamado and the others with their toughest opponents yet as they found themselves up against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and thus each of them had pushed their bodies to the brink as a result. This also helped them tap into powerful new abilities as last ditch gambits, and they refused to give up before it was all over.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tengen weren't the only ones in the center of the action with the second season as Nezuko was able to fight of her own accord as well. But unlike the first season where we got to see some of her demon skills in action, Season 2 unleashed a whole new transformation that brought her demon powers to a scary new level. It's this full demon transformation that artist @ackyfoxy on TikTok is bringing to life through some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The second season might have wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc earlier this year, but soon the anime will be coming back with a third season of episodes. Taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, the new episodes currently don't have a release window so that means there's still plenty of time to catch up. If you wanted to do so, you can now find Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first two seasons and movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect, Crunchyroll teases Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

How did you like Nezuko's big fight in Demon Slayer Season 2? What are you hoping to see from her in the new episodes?