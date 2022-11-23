Demon Slayer Hypes Season Three Announcement With New Poster

Demon Slayer's second season was a doozy, with Tanjiro and his friends losing a valuable ally as a result of the Mugen Train's conclusion and taking some serious images as a result of the Entertainment District Arc. While the third season has yet to receive a release date, this might change with the arrival of this year's Jump Festa, with Ufotable, the studio behind the popular series, releasing a new poster to get fans hyped for the future by taking us back to the past.

The next arc that will be featured in Demon Slayer's anime adaptation is the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring a fresh look at two new Hashira who have yet to receive the same spotlight as Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen the Sound Hashira. While Tanjiro and his friends have already fought some powerful demons with the likes of Gyutaro and Daki, these demonic siblings are only the tip of the iceberg. Should season three of the anime adaptation stick closely to the manga's events, Muzan and his demonic henchmen will be front and center in the early episodes of the anime's comeback, proving just how in over their heads the Demon Slayer Corps currently is.

Demon Slayer: Back To The Past

Ufotable took the opportunity to share a new poster for the Mugen Train Arc, which didn't just receive its only storyline via Demon Slayer's anime series, but also worked its way up the top of the box office charts, becoming the number one anime movie of all time:

Shockingly enough, despite Demon Slayer's runaway popularity, the manga by Koyoharo Gotouge came to a close years ago, bringing to an end Tanjiro and Nezuko's long journey. With the number of stories that the anime can tell limited by this fact, Ufotable has kept a lid on how many more seasons and/or movies fans can expect. On the manga front, the mangaka who created the Soul Society hasn't revealed any plans on returning to the Demon Slayer Corps, but it might only be a matter of time before we see new stories emerge from this Shonen universe.

What do you think of this new poster taking us back to the Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.