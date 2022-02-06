Demon Slayer Just Dropped Its Best Episode to Date

Demon Slayer fans might have been worried when season two went live, but those worries have been erased. The show has lived up to every expectation and then some. Now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting closer to its season finale, and episode 80 just set up the epic sendoff. The release was pretty much perfect, and fans are geeking out in a big way.

In fact, fans seem to be invested in season two’s latest episode in a whole new way. “Never Give Up” might be the best episode from the series to date, and that is saying a lot given how quality Demon Slayer really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over Demon Slayer today, and they are already doing re-watches of its latest episode. The update went live with a bang a few hours ago and is already taking over social media. From ufotable’s animation to its victorious score and killer cliffhanger, Demon Slayer season two brought its best to screen with season two’s tenth episode. So if you have not watched it yet, you best check it out before it gets spoiled for you on Twitter!

Do you agree with fans about this new Demon Slayer episode? What do you want to see from season two’s finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Only Competing Against Itself

https://twitter.com/JujutsuZype/status/1490336454890995713?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Absolute Pinnacle

https://twitter.com/7ENITSU/status/1490334861273739276?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the History of History

https://twitter.com/KenXyro/status/1490386775394508802?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chef’s Kiss Perfection

https://twitter.com/AnimexGojo/status/1490370765568585728?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Have At It

https://twitter.com/knyesta/status/1490337747789303811?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Work of Art

https://twitter.com/Ario_Kamado/status/1490338034965008393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We Need More

https://twitter.com/knyesta/status/1490335626612416512?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Put It In There

https://twitter.com/DaTruthDT/status/1490375798855016450?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Even

https://twitter.com/_Dominating/status/1490335381446930437?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back to Back