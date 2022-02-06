Demon Slayer Hypes Its Latest Episode with Season 2 Key Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two has been a revelation to watch. The show has lived up to every promise it made fans about succeeding season one. Its latest release is now trending globally as season two is almost finished. And now, a new poster has gone live to highlight the main players of episode 80.

As you can see below, the artwork came from ufotable as the studio wanted to hype up episode 10 today. The penultimate episode of season two will make its debut stateside shortly, but it is already making a buzz online after its Japanese premiere. This is thanks to Tanjiro and Tengen, so fans aren’t surprised to see the former in this new Demon Slayer art.

The key art showcases two siblings as Tanjiro and Gyutaro walk forward with their sisters by their sides. To the left, Tanjiro is guiding his little sister with him in front, and they are joined by their hands. As for Gyutaro, he is leading his sister in the opposite direction, and the two seem confident as they strut on their own.

“This marks the end of episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two,” ufotable tweeted to fans in Japan. “Thank you to everyone who tuned in.”

Soon, fans overseas will get the chance to binge this new episode, and they will want to do so ASAP. Demon Slayer is already trending globally thanks to its new episode as viewers in Japan have relayed how epic episode 10 really is. Tengen and Tanjiro really pushed to make this episode the anime’s best yet, but you will have to decide for yourself if it can be called such.

What do you make of this special new key art? Are you all caught up with Demon Slayer‘s second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.