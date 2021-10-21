Demon Slayer Reveals the True Danger of the Mugen Train

The second season of Demon Slayer is taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Shonen franchise’s first film, Mugen Train, before the series dives into the new story in the Entertainment District Arc, and with the latest episode seeing Tanjiro and his friends boarding the locomotive, the true dangers of the train have been revealed. With the demon Enmu being granted unbelievable amounts of power by his leader, Muzan Kibutsuji, this powerful supernatural antagonist is only a part of the equation that makes the locomotive so deadly for those that are hopping a ride.

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have boarded the train in order to meet with the Flame Hashira Rengoku in order to decipher the secrets behind fire breathing, the technique that the Shonen protagonist was able to rely on in defeating the strongest member of the Spider Clan. Unfortunately for the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Rengoku doesn’t have answers to the secrets of this technique, which Tanjiro might have inherited from his father. Though the Demon Slayers aboard the train are powerful, the threat that now faces them is one that can’t be defeated with swordsmanship alone.

Enmu’s powers as a demon aren’t just the usual attributes of the supernatural creatures that populate the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, they grant him the ability to place denizens of the train into a deep sleep, with a number of young children working on his behalf. It is in these young assistants to the demon that we learn the true danger of the Mugen Train, in that the allies of the demon are willing to murder for Enmu if the creature is able to deliver them eternal good dreams. Needless to say, it’s definitely a commentary on humanity and shows that there is a dark side to all the characters of Demon Slayer.

Mugen Train became the most profitable anime film of all time, with Demon Slayer reaching new heights of popularity thanks to its anime adaptation by the studio Ufotable, and while the manga might be over, there’s plenty of material left for the anime to cover across television episodes and potential new movies.

What is the most terrifying aspect of the Mugen Train?