Demon Slayer Reveals Curious Details About Tanjiro’s Hinokami Kagura

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba continues retelling the story of the Mugen Train, and the second episode of said season has Tanjiro revealing a surprising fact when it comes to the flame dance that the protagonist used in taking down the head of the Spider Clan during the first season. Now, with the members of Demon Slayer Corps aboard the demon-infested locomotive, it seems as though Rengoku has some surprises of his own for the newest members of the monster-hunting organization, as threats are lurking around every corner.

With the premiere episode of this latest season showing Rengoku defeating a speedy demon before hopping aboard the Mugen Train, we now visit him chowing down on the Bento Boxes from the family that he saved, with the edible items also giving him cover to sell the story that he is a merchant rather than a demon slayer. As Tanjiro and his crew approach the Flame Hashira, they discover that Rengoku is not familiar with the fire dance that the Shonen protagonist had used to defeat the head of the arachnid family. With Tanjiro’s father also having mastery of this technique, it makes the mystery that much more enigmatic, and leads to questions as to whether it ran in the family when it came to demon hunting.

As far as we know so far, Tanjiro’s father was not a monster hunter himself, though he certainly seems to hold skills that are similar to those of the Demon Slayer Corps. With Rengoku not being familiar with the flame dance, the Flame Hashira manages to hint at the fact that there have been many generations of swordsmen that are familiar with the elements of fire and water in the past of the Hashira.

Tanjiro potentially having the power to harness both water and fire in his attacks will make him a serious force to be reckoned with as a part of the Demon Slayer Corps, and perhaps will give him the leg up on becoming a member of the Hashira as well someday. Of course, the question is whether he’ll join the ranks as a Flame Hashira, Water Hashira, or both.

What did you think of the latest episode of Demon Slayer? What secrets do you think the flame dance holds? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.