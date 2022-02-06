Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals New Tanjiro Form: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed a new form Tanjiro Kamado surprisingly has in his arsenal with the newest episode of the series! The second season is gearing up for its big finale, and that means there needed to be a lot of ground covered with the penultimate episode of the season. As the fight between Tanjiro and the Upper Rank demonic siblings reached a fever pitch in the previous episode, it was looking like a pretty hopeless situation as nothing they did was able to harm the demons in any real way. But that changed with the newest episode of the season.

Previous episodes of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc had begun to lay the groundwork about Tanjiro’s potential connection to the strongest Breathing Style by not only connecting his father to it, but by hinting that his own forehead scar was an indication of this connection. While Tanjiro had brushed this aside by noting it was nothing but a simple scar, the newest episode of the series threw a major wrench into this when Tanjiro broke beyond his limits and revealed a new form that saw a similar mark growing over his forehead. Check it out in action as spotted by @realmitsuri on Twitter:

Episode 10 of the Entertainment District Arc picks up right after that bleak ending where Tanjiro was left the only one standing against Gyutaro and Daki. It was soon revealed that Tengen and the others were able to rouse themselves back into the fight too, and all four of them launch one final assault against the demonic siblings. They’re all very weak through the fight and had a tough time cutting through each demon’s neck, but Tanjiro dug deep and surprisingly revealed a new mark on his forehead.

Not only did this mark burn into his skin, but his hair changed in the moment as well to become far more fiery. This further implies that this is connected to the Sun Breathing techniques as soon after Tanjiro was able to push further with one final Hinokami Kagura boosted strike. It’s a subtle transformation in the grand scheme of things, and faded away shortly after it arrived, but it’s a big indication of where this young swordsman will go in future episodes.

Not only did this mark burn into his skin, but his hair changed in the moment as well to become far more fiery. This further implies that this is connected to the Sun Breathing techniques as soon after Tanjiro was able to push further with one final Hinokami Kagura boosted strike. It's a subtle transformation in the grand scheme of things, and faded away shortly after it arrived, but it's a big indication of where this young swordsman will go in future episodes.