Demon Slayer Season 2 Confirms Its Finale Runtime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two is pushing forward with its final two episodes, and its penultimate release has the entire fandom buzzing. It won’t be long before the finale goes live, and fans are bracing themselves as is for its fallout. Now, new information is coming to light about the Demon Slayer sendoff, and it seems the finale will run longer just as fans expected.

The update went live today as Demon Slayer put out its tenth episode of season two. The penultimate update revealed Tengen and Tanjiro’s wild team-up against Gyutaro while Daki dealt with her own battle. The episode then ended with a massive cliffhanger, and fans will hopefully see it get resolved next week as season two’s finale will be expanded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously rumored, Demon Slayer‘s next episode will have a longer runtime than usual. The season two finale will run for 45 minutes rather than the regular 30 minutes. At this time, we have no idea how what will fill those extra minutes, but Demon Slayer has fans feeling hopeful given how openly the runtime is being advertised.

After all, the biggest wish fans have for the finale is to see a special meeting. The Upper Rank Meeting from the manga is just around the corner, and it is short enough to fit in this finale’s extra runtime. This addition would introduce fans to some major Upper Rank members we’ve not met yet including its top seat. So while some believe the expansion will give way to extra commercials, others are keeping their fingers crossed for this demonic reunion.

If you still need to catch up on Demon Slayer, the series is streaming on several platforms stateside. Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll are streaming season one in its entirety. The services also have each episode of season two available, so you can catch up before they simulcast the finale next Sunday.

What do you think about this Demon Slayer update? How would you like the finale of season two to go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Anime Corner