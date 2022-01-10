Demon Slayer Unveils Unexpected Truth About Tanjiro’s Scar

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba unveiled quite the surprising bit of new information about Tanjiro Kamado’s now famous forehead scar! Although fans have seen Tanjiro taking on his fair share of battles over the course of the anime so far, we have also seen him taking his fair share of lumps throughout the series as a whole as well. This led to him forming the now famous scar he carries on his forehead, but it appears that the mark on his forehead has a greater meaning that could tie him into something much bigger if a tease in the newest episode is to be believed.

As Tanjiro began to learn more about the Hinokami Kagura from Kyojuro Rengoku’s family with the start of the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro discovered that there was actually a secret breathing style (known as “Sun Breathing”) that’s actually tied into his family’s past. There was already a notable connection due to the earrings Tanjiro now wears, the newest episode of the series digs this mystery even further by noting how those with a forehead birthmark like Tanjiro are actually genetically tied into the Sun Breathing techniques.

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc sees Kyojuro’s father reaching out to Tanjiro as he’s reflected on their first meeting for the past few months since the end of the Mugen Train arc. He claims that Tanjiro still has access to a great power as those with marks like Tanjiro’s are the ones chosen by the Sun Breathing style. Tanjiro brushes this off because he wasn’t born with this mark but instead got it due to a burning accident years before and an injury during the initial entrance exam.

It’s this reason Tanjiro believes he won’t be able to tap into the Hinokami Kagura, and Sun Breathing’s full power because he’s not exactly “chosen,” but it does open up some questions about his potential. If this power is already in his family, there is a chance that Tanjiro can access it. Even dangerously using the abilities in the newest episode resulted in an explosive bit of new power, so now there’s telling what kind of power Tanjiro can actually access.

What do you think? Curious to see whether or not Tanjiro is truly destined for Sun Breathing's power? Wondering how he'll be able to survive through this fight with Daki? What are you hoping to see before the new season comes to an end?