Demon Slayer Season 3 Premiere Introduces Douma, Kokushibo

Demon Slayer is back, and it has never felt so good to reunite with Tanjiro. After straying from the limelight, the hit anime just stepped out with season three, and it is already serving some big updates. After all, the one-hour premiere gave fans a look at some new villains, but the ones causing a stir online are Muzan's top two fighters.

Yes, that is right. Demon Slayer season 3 brought Upper Moon 1 and Upper Moon 2 to life. The whole thing kicked off today when Demon Slayer's new season began, and Muzan reunited his demons after learning about Gyutaro's death in the Entertainment District.

As you can see above, Douma came to light first as Upper Moon 2 cozied up to Akaza. The latter wasn't thrilled meeting Upper Moon 2, but Douma's cheerful personality didn't wane even when slighted. In fact, Douma became all the clingier with Akaza until the Upper Moon snapped, but Douma did not mind. He kept things eerily light with Akaza, but the same cannot be said about Upper Moon 1.

At one point, Kokushibo made his big debut, and it was all to scold Akaza. The top-tier demon cut off Akaza's hand because he was disrespectful to his senior. From start to finish, Upper Moon 1 made it clear his word is law, and their steady voice made Kokushibo all the more terrifying. The power of Upper Moon 1 is hard to fathom, but we got a glimpse of it this week. And of course, Demon Slayer season 3 made sure to give us a look at all of Kokushibo's eyes before allowing the demon to leave Muzan's meeting.

Of course, Demon Slayer went on to introduce some other Upper Moons in this shot. Akaza is ranked at third, so we met the two demons in fourth and fifth place. Hantengu and Gyokko were glossed over in the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 to give their seniors more room, but don't worry! The anime is far from done with the pair. In fact, Demon Slayer season 3 will focus on the two Upper Moons thanks to the Swordsmith Village arc.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, we recommend you get a marathon planned ASAP. You can find seasons 1 and 2 of Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll right now. So for more details on Koyoharu Gotouge's series, you can read its synopsis here: "It's the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer to turn his sister back and kill the demon that massacred his family."

