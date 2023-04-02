Demon Slayer Season 3 Hypes Crunchyroll Release With New Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning to screens with Season 3 of the anime next week as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll is setting the stage for Demon Slayer Season 3's release with a new trailer! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be ushering the Demon Slayer anime into a whole new era full of even tougher fights for Tanjiro Kamado and the others as Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Rank demons start making their move. Now Crunchyroll is ready for the new Demon Slayer anime season too.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be making its premiere around the world on Sunday, April 9th and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming Demon Slayer Season 3 alongside its release in Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. To celebrate the confirmation of the licensing for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, you can check out Crunchyroll's new trailer for Demon Slayer Season 3 below:

Demon Slayer Season 3: What to Know

Demon Slayer Season 3 might have had a special premiere for its first episode as part of the Demon Slayer movie event, Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village-, but April 9th will be the first time many other fans get to check out Demon Slayer Season 3 for themselves. The new arc features the return of major fan favorites such as the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa among the debut of some major foes filling out Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks.

As for what we can expect to see in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Crunchyroll teases Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

