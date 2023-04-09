Demon Slayer Season 3 Debuts With New Opening: Watch

It looks like Demon Slayer is back! After a long wait, the anime just launched its third season as its one-hour premiere has gone live on Crunchyroll. Of course, that means we have been given our first look at Demon Slayer's new opening, and the season three reel is just as addictive as you'd expect from the anime.

After all, Demon Slayer season 3 kickstarts with a track by MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet. The song "Kizuna no Kiseki" begins easily before ramping up once Tanjiro takes over the screen. The full opening highlights the Sun Breathing heir alongside two familiar Hashiras. After all, Kanroji and Muichiro will be the focus of season three with Tanjiro, and you can watch the trio as they explore the fabled Swordsmith Village.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime – Swordsmith Village Arc Opening Theme 'Kizuna no Kiseki' by MAN WITH A MISSION x milet. pic.twitter.com/LqRo3CDwSH — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 9, 2023

As for episode one itself, you can start watching Demon Slayer season three on Crunchyroll right now. The hour-long debut does highlight Tanjiro as he recovers from his battle in the Entertainment District with the former Sound Hashira. When he learns his friends are on their own missions, Tanjiro decides to head to the Swordsmith Village to beg for a new blade, and that is where he meets his new Hashira friends.

Of course, there is more to the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3. The big update comes from the Upper Moons as we see the group reunite in the wake of Gyutaro's death. Muzan is harsh to the group in his Infinity Castle, and for fans, this aside marks the first time we meet the Upper Moon's top fighters. Douma and Kokushibo all make an appearance. So if you are ready to binge Demon Slayer season 3, the adventure kicks off today with episode one!

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You should know the anime is one of the biggest in the entire industry. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge saw their hit manga make its anime debut with ufotable in April 2019 to rave reviews. For more details on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It's the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer to turn his sister back and kill the demon that massacred his family."

