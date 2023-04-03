WWE Superstar Channels Demon Slayer's Daki With Hall of Fame Tribute

It's been a wild week for the WWE. Earlier this morning, reports confirmed the parent company behind the UFC is bringing WWE into its fold, and that all comes after Wrestlemania madness. You can see how some things in the industry may have been overlooked, but Zelina Vega isn't one to be outdone. After all, the wrestling superstar hit up the WWE Hall of Fame event this past weekend with a special look, and it is all about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

As you can see below, Vega took to the Hall of Fame red carpet while dressed in a Demon Slayer tribute. The wrestling star, who has worn anime-inspired ring gear countless times, channeled Daki for this sexy ensemble. And if we had to guess, the Upper Moon would give two thumbs up to this Vega's gorgeous outfit.

"HALL OF FAME 2023. Brought my love for anime in DAKI with inspired hair, nails, and dress," Vega shared. "Got to witness all of these amazing people get inducted into The Hall Of Fame. AND I'M IN THE L.W.O. ?! What an incredible night. It just felt.. right."

As you can tell, Vega's outfit nods to Daki in part with its colorful scarves. A floral pink wrap can be seen on the best of Vega's dress, and that same silky material is draped across the skirt. With nails painted to match, Vega's outfit features a high-cut slit similar to one Daki rocks in Demon Slayer. And of course, the WWE star is rocking a long hairstyle similar to the Upper Moon. The only thing this tribute is missing is Gyutaro, but sometimes, girls like Daki need to shine on their own.

Of course, Daki made her mark on the Demon Slayer fandom last year when the anime's second season went live. The Entertainment District arc introduced the Upper Moon and her brother to the world. Tanjiro and his friends were horrified when facing Daki, and Tengen was no better. After all, Daki and Gyutaro were truly terrifying opponents, and they took the upper hand in battle time after time. However, the Demon Slayers took home the win in the end, leaving Daki and her older brother to reunite in the afterlife.

Soon, the Demon Slayer fandom will meet all-new Upper Moons. This month, Demon Slayer season 3 is slated to go live, and it will kickstart the manga's Swordsmith Village arc. Readers know some new demons make themselves known in this storyline. So if we're lucky, these Demon Slayer newbies will get WWE tributes somewhere down the line.

Did you catch this sexy Demon Slayer tribute...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.