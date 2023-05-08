Demon Slayer Season 3: What Is Up With Genya's New Form?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba loves a good cliffhanger, and we were all reminded as such this week. After all, the anime went live with an all-new episode, and the Demon Slayer update put Genya center stage. We were given a first look at the character's new form, and you can hardly blame Tanjiro for being freaked out by the sight of it.

After all, it looks like Genya has been hiding a secret. Demon Slayer season 3 just unleashed the hero's demon form, and it is scarier than anything we have seen Nezuko do.

Genya nation we win again, ufotable finally gave genya his yellow highlights!!#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 pic.twitter.com/i4Sl2CIqhs — Lin (@shniazugawa) May 7, 2023

If you are caught up with Demon Slayer, you will know this week's episode brought out a new side of Genya. The fighter was seen trading blows with Hantengu's clones while Tanjiro dealt with his own mess. Of course, we got to see Nezuko's brother unleash a new Sun Breathing technique, and its animation was totally flawless. The sight put fans on a high, but things came crashing down when Demon Slayer dropped a cliffhanger brought Genya's new look to life.

So for those curious about this form, the Demon Slayer manga has already broken down its origins. It turns out Genya has a unique power that allows him to consume parts of a demon without any consequences. Thanks to several special digestive organs, Genya is able to process demonic flesh and gain demonic powers whenever he eats such. In some cases, Genya can even take on traits of whoever he eats, and this is seen later in Demon Slayer when Genya faces more of the Upper Moons. And yes, Genya gets his own Blood Demon Art like Nezuko at some point in his demonic training.

At last, the Demon Slayer anime has brought Genya's full power to light, and we know Tanjiro is going to have questions. Genya's demon form is most definitely terrifying as everything from his eyes to his hair are changed. Still, the questions are going to have to wait until the threat against the Swordsmith Village is dealt with, so hopefully Tanjiro can hold in his questions until then.

If you are not caught up on the Demon Slayer anime, you can binge the series over on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Demon Slayer was brought to an end a few years back. You can read up on the entire Demon Slayer manga digitally or physically thanks to Viz Media.

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.