Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.

As you can see below, the decorated bodybuilder got in the Halloween spirit this month by tackling Nezuko. It turns out Kang is a fan of Demon Slayer as are so many others. So when it came time to dress up, well – they had to give Nezuko a shot.

Kang is dressed in Nezuko's usual pink-black yukata, and the costume is pretty spot-on to the one you see in the anime. It is detailed down to Nezuko's socks and hair bow as you can see. Of course, Kang's cosplay shows off their impressive physique as the woman is one of South Korea's most famous bodybuilders. So while we know Nezuko as dainty, this cosplay turns the demon on its head.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer Animator Unleashes Rengoku in New Key Art | Demon Slayer Creator Celebrates Hunter x Hunter in New Art | Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

If you want to check out more of Kang's work, you can find them on Instagram here as she posts about her gym days frequently. As for Demon Slayer, the series has never been easier to catch up on. Seasons one and two are streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu both subbed and dubbed. Right now, season three is in the works, and the completed manga can be read in full online using Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you make of this impressive take on Nezuko? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.