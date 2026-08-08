Demon Slayer Shares New Look At The Youngest Hashira Ahead of His Biggest Fight in Infinity Castle

After making fans wait for a year, the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy finally made its streaming debut across the globe. The film kickstarts the most intense arc in the series, where the Demon Slayers engage in the final battle against the Upper Moons. Although their target is Muzan Kibutsuji, the Upper Moons are doing everything they can to stop the Slayers from getting anywhere near the demon progenitor. It’s also the most tragic arc of the series, as the first part already featured the tragic death of Shinobu Kocho. However, the war against the demons is far from over, and many other characters, especially the Hashira, will be in the spotlight throughout the Infinity Castle trilogy. This also includes Muichiro Tokito, the youngest Hashira in the Corps.

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While fans await updates on the upcoming film, the official website of the anime shares an adorable new visual of Muichiro. August 8th is his birthday, and just like every year, he gets a new illustration to commemorate his special day. The birthday theme for the beloved characters changes every year, and it always kicks off with Tanjiro’s birthday on July 14th. This year’s theme focuses on the characters standing in the middle of the stage wearing formal attire. The background behind the stage in Muichiro’s visual is the same color and pattern as the outfit he used to wear before joining the Corps.

Muichiro Will Play a Crucial Role in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even among the Hashira, Muichiro is a rare talent who single-handedly defeated Upper Rank Five after awakening his Demon Slayer Mark. This feat is expected from someone who became a Hashira only two months after joining the Corps, which is nearly impossible for anyone to achieve. Just like all the Demon Slayers, he is also trapped inside the Infinity Castle, but he has yet to fight a major battle in the anime.

However, while he was sidelined in the first film, Muichiro will take center stage in Part 2. He will face off against someone overwhelmingly powerful. The manga has long since concluded his fight, but the anime will finally breathe life into the most intense and possibly the best fight in the entire story.

Image Courtesy of ufotable

Although it’s been a year since the first film was released, Part 2 hasn’t shared any updates so far. Without a release window or even a visual, it’s impossible to determine exactly how long the film will take. Ufotable has stayed silent on the anime’s future even during this year’s Anime Expo, where the streaming date of the first film was announced.

While it’s not official yet, we can look forward to an update during this year’s Jump Festa, which will be held in December. Every year, all the major Shonen Jump series take the stage during the convention to announce several updates about their upcoming projects. As one of the most successful Weekly Shonen Jump series of all time, it’s more or less guaranteed that Demon Slayer will be a part of the convention as well.