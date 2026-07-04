Anime Expo 2026: Every Major Anime Announced

Anime Expo 2026 has revealed some major anime announcements for the future, so here’s a breakdown of all the important news you need to keep an eye out on. It’s the start of July, and that means a new Summer of anime has begun. Not only are we seeing a wave of new releases for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but we are also getting to see the first looks at what’s next to come through the rest of the year and beyond. With Anime Expo 2026 in action this weekend, there have been plenty of cool announcements.

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Anime Expo always provides some of the biggest announcements for some of the biggest projects, and this year has proven no different thus far. With one day down as of the time of this writing, we’ve already gotten updates on Solo Leveling’s future with a new movie in the works, the first look at the new The Apothecary Diaries move and much more. Stay tuned through the weekend for more updates!

DAY 1

A-1 Pictures

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