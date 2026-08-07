3 Things to Know Before Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Next Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! While the animation studio remains silent on any updates regarding the second installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, the first part has finally begun streaming on Crunchyroll across the globe. Following the July 2025 premiere in Japanese theatres, the film made its international debut in September of the same year and eventually became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc of the manga, which focuses on the battles against the Upper Moons. Since all the Demon Slayers are trapped inside the endless labyrinth, all they can do is fight the demons.

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The arc features several intense battles and spotlights almost all of the main characters. The first film only featured three major battles, but there’s more to come in the upcoming parts. Although Part 2 hasn’t confirmed any updates so far, here are three things you need to know before an official announcement.

3) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Won’t Be Released This Year

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It’s pretty much confirmed at this point that the best we can expect by the end of the year is to get an update on the second part of the film. Since the anime’s debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has released a new season or a film every year, but things are different this time considering the huge scale of production for the trilogy. Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the manga, and adapting it in three feature-length films can’t be easy for the animators.

However, we can expect the film to drop sometime in 2027, although it’s only speculation at this point. Shueisha will be holding its annual Jump Festa in December this year, where major Shonen Jump series take the stage and share new updates with fans. As one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time, we can expect Demon Slayer to be present during the event.

2) Tanjiro Won’t Have Another Major Battle in The Upcoming Film

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Following his battle against Akaza, Tanjiro will be absent for a major part of the Infinity Castle Arc, so he might not show up in the second film. Tanjiro had grown much more powerful since he first met Akaza, but that wasn’t enough to defeat the demon. Even with Giyu awakening his Demon Slayer Mark, the duo wouldn’t have been able to survive if Akaza didn’t regain his memories as a human. After remembering his past, he decided to self-destruct so he could finally find some peace.

The battle was intense, and both Giyu and Tanjiro suffered grave injuries, unable to move at all. The first part of the trilogy ended after they passed out, and both their Kasugai Crows were incredibly worried for them. However, while the protagonist won’t be at the center of the upcoming film, Tanjiro will have a crucial role in the film’s third installment when Muzan shows up at the scene.

1) Infinity Castle Isn’t The Final Arc of The Manga

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The final arc of the manga is divided into two parts: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc. The Infinity Castle Arc alone spans 44 chapters, of which only 17 were adapted in the first film. Despite the flashy animation and exciting fight scenes, the fast pacing and exclusion of key scenes are impossible to overlook. The Infinity Castle Arc still has 27 chapters left to adapt in the upcoming installments, which is an ideal amount for a film.

However, the Sunrise Countdown Arc spans 22 chapters, and it hasn’t been confirmed so far if the final arc will be adapted in the trilogy. The Sunrise Countdown Arc follows the surviving members of the Demon Slayer Corps as they put everything on the line to secure victory and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. The battle spanning across 22 chapters is more tragic than anything the series has shown before, ultimately concluding the story on a bittersweet note.





