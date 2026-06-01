Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At Love Hashira Ahead of Her Biggest Fight In Infinity Castle

It’s been almost a year since the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy hit the Japanese theaters. The film was originally released in July 2025 and made its international debut in September of the same year. As the name suggests, the arc takes place inside the Infinity Castle, the demon’s stronghold created by Nakime using her Blood Demon Art. All the Demon Slayers have been trapped inside the endless labyrinth and forced to fight the demons within. This also includes Mitsuri Kanroji, one of the most powerful characters in the series. As the Love Hashira, not only is she one of the most beloved characters in the story, but she also gets her chance to shine in the final battle against the demons.

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While the first part doesn’t put her in the spotlight, she will have a major role to play in the story after this. However, before her biggest fight commences, the official website of the anime shares a gorgeous new visual to commemorate her special day. June 1st is Mitsuri’s birthday, and the visual features an adorable chibi-style look at the talented Demon Slayer as she wears a light-colored outfit and holds a bouquet of flowers. The color arrangement in the background is primarily pink and green, similar to her character design. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting a new range of merchandise based on her birthday card, which is available on the studio’s official webshop.

Mitsuri Has a Crucial Role in Demon Slayer‘s Final Battle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

As the Love Hashira, Mitsuri has already demonstrated her abilities in the Swordsmith Village Arc. She even awakened her Demon Slayer Mark, which significantly boosted her abilities. However, despite all her powers, the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji will prove to be quite a threat to her. In the first part of the trilogy, she encountered low-level demons along with Obanai Iguro. However, the castle is full of dangers, and the Demon Slayers won’t have any chance at surviving as long as Nakime is there.

Mitsuri and Obanai will fight the Upper Rank Four in the Infinity Castle Arc. They will also get unexpected help from Yushiro. However, defeating Nakime wouldn’t end the battle that easily since Muzan is still standing strong. Despite Tamayo’s sacrifice to inject him with a drug, Muzan has more than enough power to crush the entire Corps all by himself.

Just like the other Demon Slayers, Mitsuri stands her ground until the very end of the battle, contributing significantly to the victory. The anime has yet to share updates on the second part, although we might expect the film to drop next year. The first installment has already ended its theatrical release, which means it will be available on streaming platforms soon enough. Additionally, all seasons of the anime and the Mugen Train film are streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

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