Naruto Has Major Revival Planned For 2027

One of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s classics, Naruto, written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, is commemorating the anime’s 25th anniversary next year, and it’s going to be more exciting than fans imagine. Thanks to the series’ popularity, fans are always looking forward to more updates on the anime and other projects. Luckily, the anniversary is going to be the perfect chance for the franchise to announce exciting news. The anime began airing in 2002 and commenced its second part, Shippuden, in 2007. The story wrapped up in 2017 with several non-manga content during a long epilogue following the Fourth Great Ninja War. Currently, the second part of the spin-off manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is ongoing.

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However, for quite a few years now, the main story has yet to return with a new anime. A four-episode anime special was confirmed in 2022 during the 20th anniversary, which was eventually indefinitely delayed due to production issues. The anime has yet to confirm any new updates since then, even after around four years since the announcement. Now that another huge milestone is getting closer, the series is sure to surprise fans once again. This is further solidified during an investor Q&A following TV Tokyo’s latest financial results briefing, which includes a major plan for the milestone.

Naruto Has Major Projects Planned For 25th Anniversary

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According to the report, one of the comments reads, “We position the 25th anniversary as the beginning of a new stage for the franchise, and we have scheduled numerous projects designed to capitalize on this occasion. We have new releases—including video content and games developed by new partners—planned for FY2027 and beyond.”

Additionally, when asked about the collaborations involving theme parks, the comment says, “While there are certain projects I cannot discuss in specific detail at this time—as the information has not yet been officially released—we are committed to meeting the expectations of fans around the world.”

While the details regarding the anniversary projects haven’t been revealed yet, it’s evident that 2027 is going to be the most exciting year for Naruto fans in a long time. While we can expect new updates on the four-episode special, it’s not the only project fans will have to look forward to.

Naruto‘s Upcoming New Anime Is Still Under Production

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

In August 2023, less than a week before the anime’s premiere, the official website of Naruto confirmed an indefinite delay, sparking fan outrage and disappointment. The studio stated it needed more time to prepare for the anime to ensure great animation quality, especially considering the importance of the project. While fans waited more than two years for an update, a report from China in January this year confirmed that a local studio there is currently working on major anime projects such as One Piece and Naruto.

The update came from the official government website of Lijin County in Shandong province, China, which shared that a local Huahan Animation is currently working on major anime projects. While only One Piece and Naruto were mentioned at the time, it’s been implied that the studio is working on more projects.

In the Q&A following TV Tokyo’s latest financial results briefing, one of the questions was about the impact on the business operations due to the deterioration of Japan-China relations. The answer confirmed that there hasn’t been any impact so far, implying the anime’s progress is going smoothly.

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