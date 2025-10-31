Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At the Fan-Favorite Sound Hashira

After the groundbreaking success of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, fans await the second part of the trilogy. There’s no denying that Demon Slayer is now one of the most successful anime of all time, and it will only continue to gain even more recognition since the anime has yet to adapt some of the best fights in the series. Unfortunately, one of the most beloved characters, Tengen Uzui, won’t be a part of the action ever since he retired from the Demon Slayer Corps. Following his epic fight against the Upper Moon Six, Tengen sustained serious injuries, permanently damaging his left eye and losing his left hand.

Even though he has appeared in the story since then, Tengen has stopped fighting demons altogether. October 31st, the spookiest day of the year, also happens to be his birthday. To commemorate the special day, the official website of the anime shared an adorable chibi art of the character. Following the usual theme of the year, we see Tengen wearing light colors and holding a small bouquet in his hands. The large, decorative floral arrangement in the background creates a contrast with his plain-colored outfit. Apart from this, the official X handle of the studio is also promoting the character’s merchandise using the same birthday visual as the theme for the products.

Will Tengen Uzui Appear in Demon Slayer’s Anime Again?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Although Tengen isn’t a frontline fighter anymore, he is still associated with the Demon Slayer Corps. While he wasn’t taking part in any missions, as a retired Hashira, he trained the Demon Slayers during the first stage of the Hashira Training, which was focused on high-tempo running and basic stamina to improve their physical condition. The Slayers were only allowed to move to the next stage after getting a green light from him. The Hashira Training Arc also revealed that Tengen had lingering regrets over not being able to fight anymore.

However, at the very least, he is living a peaceful life with his wife after experiencing a near-death situation following his fight with Gyutaro. When the final battle against the demons commenced, the entire Corps was thrown inside the Infinity Castle. However, Nezuko, who was Muzan Kibutsuji’s prime target, was kept hidden from the demon while Sakonji Urokodaki was placed to take care of her. In the worst-case scenario, if the Corps were eradicated and Muzan somehow found her, Urokodaki was tasked with taking her life.

On the other hand, Tengen, along with Shinjuro Rengoku, the former Flame Hashira, was standing guard in front of the Butterfly Mansion to stop the demons from approaching Nezuko and the surviving members of the Ubuyashiki family. Luckily, the demons never got a chance to attack them. Although Tengen will appear in the anime again, his role will be short since he never got a chance to get into action after his fight in the Entertainment District Arc.

