Demon Slayer Just Confirmed a Disappointing Infinity Castle Part 2 Update

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy became a smashing hit all across the globe as it commenced the epic showdown against the demons. The film premiered on July 18th, 2025, in Japan before making its way to U.S. theatres on September 12th. The animation studio has long since announced that the Infinity Castle Arc, the longest and best arc of the series, will be adapted into a trilogy film series. The first installment ends on a cliffhanger, setting up a major fight for the second part, along with leaving several unanswered questions. While the Demon Slayers are trapped inside the endless labyrinth, Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor, is finding a way to nullify the effects of the drug that Tamayo injected in him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s already been quite a while since the first installment was released, which is why fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Part 2. However, the studio has kept silent on the release window or even a sneak peek at the film. Although Part 2 is currently under production, there’s no guarantee how long it will take Ufotable to release the film. One of the biggest annual anime and manga conventions is held in December each year, and Demon Slayer is again part of it. This sparked hope among fans regarding new announcements, but the event just confirmed a discouraging update.

Image courtesy of ufotable

Jump Festa is the biggest annual event in the anime world held by Shueisha, featuring new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. Demon Slayer is taking the Super Stage during the event, which is limited to some of the most famous Shonen series, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and many more.

However, the latest announcement on the official Jump Festa website confirms that the Demon Slayer stage, which will be held on December 21st, the second day of the event, will include a stage performance by the cast members of the film. Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka), and Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho) will participate in the event. However, while the official website confirms Demon Slayer will be a part of the event, it doesn’t say anything about an announcement.

Series such as My Hero Academia and Dandadan already teased major updates for fans, unlike Demon Slayer, which means that the Super Stage will be limited to the stage performance only. Since the anime’s debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has been releasing new seasons and films every year, but this time might be a little different. The Infinity Castle film has been widely praised for its visually striking animation, which can’t be easy for the studio to produce in a short time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!