Demon Slayer Shares First New Look at Tengen for Infinity Castle Movie

Ufotable and Aniplex are continuing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle hype train with a new promo image starring everyone’s favorite polygamist. Tengen Uzui was one of the Hashira for the Demon Slayer Corps and considered one of the best Demon Slayers within the organization. He practices the sound breathing style, a specific technique that has the user move his weapons fast and make loud noises to damage enemies. Tengen also memorably has three wives, Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. He would officially retire from the Demon Slayer Corps at the end of the Entertainment District Arc.

Tengen would be given a redesign after leaving the corps, letting his hair go down and wearing a new eyepatch. Despite retiring, Tengen remains part of the supporting cast and is featured in the promotional material for Infinity Castle. The new Tengen-focused promo for Infinity Castle is part of a matching set with the other Hashira released by Aniplex and Ufotable. The promo is also part of the 100-day countdown toward the Japanese release of the film, which is scheduled for July 18th, 2025. Meanwhile, the film will release in the United States and Canada on September 12th. The movie will be the first part of a trilogy that will cover the Infinity Castle arc from the manga.

Will Demon Slayer: The Movie: Infinity Castle Surpass Mugen Train?

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and financially successful anime franchises currently running. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train from 2020 became the highest-grossing Japanese film, smashing box office expectations and accumulating over $500 million worldwide. Mugen Train surprised overseas analysts, especially since the movie was so successful during the ongoing COVID pandemic. The film has continued to remain popular among anime fans, with 4K screenings scheduled to release in Japan and the US later this year as part of the ongoing hype for Infinity Castle.

Mugen Train‘s wild accomplishment at the global box office led to two sequels in the Demon Slayer franchise, To the Hashira Training in 2022 and To the Hashira Training in 2023. However, neither follow-up reached the same numbers as Mugen Train, with To the Swordsmith Village only making a worldwide total of $56 million, whereas To the Hashira Training only made $44.4 million. Aniplex is putting plenty of effort into marketing for Infinity Castle, including new looks at the characters and merchandise collaboration.

The company and director Haruo Sotozaki also hope to break a new Guinness World Record as part of the film’s advertisement. They are working with Gyoda City in Saitama Prefecture to create rice paddy art of Tanjiro that would span 28,000 m², surpassing the previous record set in 2015. The previous record holders were Square Enix, who did a 27,195 m² rice paddy advertising the Dragon Quest series. Aniplex and Haruo were requesting volunteers from April 7th to April 25th. With so much attention given to Infinity Castle, fans are speculating if the new film can reach the same heights as Mugen Train’s unprecedented $500 million box office run.

