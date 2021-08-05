Demon Slayer Pops Off with These Gorgeous Zenitsu Nails

✖

Demon Slayer has introduced the world to some of anime's most colorful and idiosyncratic characters, with Zenitsu perhaps being one of the weirdest, which is a particularly big accomplishment considering the swordsman pals around with a brawler who wears a giant boar mask. Though Zenitsu is most assuredly the scaredy-cat of the group of members of the Demon Slayer Corps, he has still garnered quite the following thanks to his strange personality and his lightning abilities that he has been able to utilize even when he is unconscious thanks to the intense training that he's done in his life.

Zenitsu will have a big role to play during the second season of Demon Slayer's anime, which will start with the "Entertainment District Arc," which takes place immediately following the devastating events of the Shonen franchise's first movie in the Mugen Train. While the feature-length film was able to show us Zenitsu's most heartfelt desires, which includes dancing through a field with the sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko, the lightning-wielding warrior didn't have a role that was as prominent as the likes of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Rengoku. Zenitsu's fear of demons, and most of the things in the world, has proved to be his greatest weakness, but his lightning abilities have proved to be strong enough to completely bypass his fragile state of mind.

Reddit User Yeager Sour shared this amazing nail art that combines the various styles of Demon Slayer's resident scaredy-cat Zenitsu, who has become a fan-favorite since the Shonen franchise first premiered thanks to the creative mind of Koyoharo Goutuge:

Demon Slayer's manga has already ended the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko seeking vengeance for the loss of their family, while also searching for a curse to the demonic infection that is plaguing Nezuko's body, but it's clear that the anime still has plenty of ground to cover before it also reaches its end. While the series hasn't confirmed how many seasons of the television series, or animated movies, will be released that follow the story of the Demon Slayer Corps, anime fans are chomping at the bit to see what events are waiting for Tanjiro and his friends.

