Demon Slayer Launches Replica of Zenitsu's Sword

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive later this year, exploring the events that are spinning out of the conclusion of the Mugen Train, and in order to hype up the Shonen franchise, a new replica is being released for Zenitsu's sword, Nichirin Blade. Slated to release in December of this year, the sword looks to be the spitting image of the weapon that the scaredy-cat swordsman wields, normally when he is unconscious thanks in part to the insane terror he holds within himself whenever he encounters a demon or hears that a demon is simply nearby.

During the events of the first feature-length film of the Demon Slayer franchise, Zenitsu joined his friends Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Nezuko aboard a demon-infested locomotive in a bid to learn more from the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the fire dance that Tanjiro's father wielded. While Zenitsu didn't throw down with the major demons, we were able to see his innermost desires thanks to the spell that both he and his friends were placed under. The lightning-wielding warrior wanted nothing more in life than to romp through a field with the love of his life in Nezuko, which definitely makes sense considering the crush he's held on Tanjiro's sister since they first met.

Funimation revealed new details about the Demon Slayer sword replica, which will be made available this December with a price tag of around $120 USD and will include sixty phrases from the series as well as effects to mimic the power of Zenitsu:

NEWS: Wield the Nichirin Blade with This Demon Slayer Zenitsu Replica Sword ⚡️ Read on: https://t.co/q6aCqkqhNZ pic.twitter.com/B4D7sMANEF — Funimation (@Funimation) August 3, 2021

The next season of the television series will begin with the "Entertainment District Arc," which will see Zenitsu and his friends encountering the Sound Hashira and battling a new bevy of threats from the world of the supernatural. Though Demon Slayer's manga has been completed for some time, anime fans still have plenty to look forward to and it will be interesting to see how many additional seasons and films will be spawned from the studio Ufotable.

Will you be picking up this Demon Slayer replica when it lands later this year? Who's your favorite swordsman from the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tanjiro and company.