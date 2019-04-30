Detective Pikachu Shares Adorable New Chinese Posters

Detective Pikachu is inching closer and closer to its worldwide release, and it’s continuing its shape up as one of the biggest movies of the year. Not only are fans looking forward to see how their Pokemon favorites will be making the jump to the screen, but there will be plenty of new fans to the franchise who go to see the film simply because of how adorable the titular Pikachu is.

Promoting its upcoming release in China, Detective Pikachu has shared a new batch of posters that highlight Pikachu’s cute new design for the film as they get up close and personal. Check them out below thanks to @ZhugeEX on Twitter.

New Detective Pikachu movie posters for China. May 10th. pic.twitter.com/mQKPa8LB7S — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 30, 2019

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. These posters highlight the upcoming film’s most distinct choice in that each of the Pokemon will be getting a more realistic design, and it’s worked out wonders for its mascot. See those tiny little paws (is it hands?), or that adorable magnifying glass? Fans will be looking forward to seeing more of this cuteness before too long.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

