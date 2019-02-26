New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Poster Released

Are you ready for more Pokemon? Well, it looks like your dreams are coming true. Later today, a brand-new trailer will drop for Detective Pikachu, and a poster has gone live revealing a fan-favorite character Mewtwo.

Oh, and there’s a Snorlax too! Just, keep looking down and you’ll find the behemoth chilling in the middle of a street as always.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Detective Pikachu showed off the new image, and the poster is packed with all sorts of good easter eggs for fans. You can check out the image below:

Ryme City, Best city. Case closed. But still open! Until #DetectivePikachu solves it! pic.twitter.com/OFOEVUZOWb — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) February 26, 2019

This new poster gives fans a great look at Ryme City, the primary setting for all things Detective Pikachu. The film’s leads can be seen atop a roof overlooking the sprawling metropolis, but they are not alone. The duo are joined by plenty Pokemon such as Aipom, Loudred, Treeko, and more.

Of course, the most pressing reveal in this poster is none other than Mewtwo. The character is really hard to spot in the piece given its scale, but the poster does feature the pocket monster. The psychic-type can be found on the top of a building in the ground below Charizard with his hand outstretched. This reveal seemingly confirms the character will act as the film’s true villain much like in the Detective Pikachu game, and it coincides with The Pokemon Company’s plan to have Mewtwo star in its yearly anime feature.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

