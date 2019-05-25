Detective Pikachu Artist Shares Stupidly Cute Concept Art

The Pokemon in Detective Pikachu shocked audiences when they first saw the world come to life in the film’s initial trailers. The battle monsters that fans had grown to love over the years were now presented in a brand new life, seemingly giving off the appearance that they could be walking among us in the real world today. Concept artist for the film, Stephen Molyneaux, was more than happy to share his conceptual art for taking these Pokemon and bringing them to life.

Ryme City introduced an entirely new part of the world for Pokemon, in which people and Pokemon lived side by side as partners without necessarily battling 24/7. Molyneaux’s concept art not only makes some of these creatures look much cuter than their original anime and manga appearances, but gives them a true to life detail that is simply stunning.

Pictured here include fan favorites such as Eevee, Flareon, Panchan, Emolga, Slacking, Arcanine, Pikachu, Aipom, Squirtle, Psyduck and Pidgeot. As the universe of Detective Pikachu hopefully continues, you can keep your fingers crossed that your favorite Pokemon who did not appear may eventually receive a similar makeover.

Molyneaux himself is a renown concept artist with a large number of movies under his resume. The movies he’s been involved with include, but aren’t limited to: Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men First Class, Maleficent, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, The Jungle Book, and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. If you have some spare time, definitely take a look at the other pieces of art that Molyneaux has put together as all of them are just gorgeous. Based on his inital work with Detective Pikachu, fans should keep their fingers crossed that he makes a return should a sequel indeed be on the way.

What do you think of these pieces of concept art from Pokemon: Detective Pikachu? Which Pokemon would you like to see given a similar makeover that didn’t make it into the movie. Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.