Detective Pikachu Shows How Pokemon Influenced Ancient History

Pokemon has a long history with fans, and plenty of stories have been tucked into the franchise. After more than 20 years, the series has spun a full-on world filled with history, and it seems that origin was just brought to the big screen.

After all, Detective Pikachu delved into the ancient world of Pokemon, and fans got an intriguing look at how pocket monsters fit into the good old days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Detective Pikachu, Pokemon have been around for a long, long time. The live-action adaptation depicted a few scenes showing the monsters in their natural state. For instance, some hieroglyphic scenes are shown from Egypt which feature Pokemon like Pikachu.

This scene might have come as a surprise to casual fans, but the Pokemon franchise has been writing its history for decades now. Detective Pikachu makes a few nods to the the universe’s founding moments, but the film stops short of referencing how Pokemon founded the universe.

According to lore from the Hoenn and Sinnoh regions, the universe began when the nothingness of space birthed an egg from which the monster Arceus was born. This creature, which Detective Pikachu mentions, was the first Pokemon to ever exist. They went on to create three more powerful Pokemon who oversaw space, time, and antimatter before several more were created. As more elemental Pokemon were created, the world came into focus, and more Pokemon found themselves created which helped bring about the success of humanity.

So, were you surprised by these historical throwbacks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!