New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Reveals Gyarados vs Charizard Match

Detective Pikachu is weeks from its premiere, and the hype for Pokemon has never been greater. As Warner Bros. continues to tout the live-action adaptation, fans worldwide are growing more and more ready to see Pikachu take to the big screen. Now, a brand-new international trailer has dropped for the film, and it features some sweet new footage of Gyarados going to battle.

As you can see above, the trailer hails from China and begins with a short intro from Ryan Reynolds. The actor, who voices Pikachu in the film, gives fans a brief introduction and confirms it is coming to China.

The trailer shows footage of Gyarados moving into battle, and it seems the water-type is none too happy with match Pikachu has taken up with Charizard. The latter fire-type is seen getting washed away by a rogue water gun blast, and Gyarados looks downright terrifying in this clip.

Some new footage is also introduced of the film’s human leads. Lucy is seen telling Tim, Pikachu’s new partner, that she has heard reports of Pokemon attacking humans. This leads the trio to work together to solve the mystery while Pikachu tries to sort out the source of his amnesia. Along the way, the gang get into some mind-bending matches, and Pikachu is quick to quip when given a chance.

Detective Pikachu was directed by Rob Letterman and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. It is scheduled for a release on May 10, and the official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

