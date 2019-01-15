Here’s How Terrifying Geodude Could Look In ‘Detective Pikachu’

Pokemon was once fun and games for many, but the arrival of Detective Pikachu is making things more serious. After all, the advent of realistic Pokemon has given artists some serious inspiration but don’t think everything is going to look cute.

No, there are some Pokemon who look downright scary in real life, and it turns out Geodude is one of them.

Over on social media, fans were given an idea of how terrifying the rocky monster might look in real life. Thanks to artist Joshua Dunlap, Geodude got a buff makeover in 4K, and fans admit the creature is not one they’d want to mess with.

As you can see above, the character doesn’t so much float in this drawing as it does a perpetual handstand. The rock-type Pokemon is seen looking dead ahead as it walks over some sandy dirt. With its hooded eyes narrowed, Geodude looks plenty tense thanks to an ever-present frown, and its arms only make his aesthetic all the more terrifying.

Just, take a look at those limbs. Geodude might not have swole biceps, but the rest of his arm is plenty thick. When you factor in those muscles are made of actual rock, you know the Pokemon is going to put you in a world of hurt.

Luckily for fans, Geodude is not the most aggressive of Pokemon. The franchise did bring the rock-type to life back in generation one with Brock as the Pewter City leader had one on his roster. Now, it has become commonplace to see Geodude running around with trainers, but this fan-art has fans wondering whether they’d want to square up against the Pokemon if they stumbled across one in real life.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”