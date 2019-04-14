‘Detective Pikachu’ Reveals Exclusive Opening Weekend Trading Card

Detective Pikachu is set to hit up fans in just a matter of weeks. With less than a month to go, the hype surrounding Pokemon‘s first live-action venture is growing by the day, and it seems the outing will carry on a sacred tradition.

Yes, Detective Pikachu will give out trading cards during its opening weekend, and fans just learned what promo they’ll get when they head to theaters.

Recently, The Pokemon Company confirmed the trading card that will be released for Detective Pikachu. The special card will be distributed during the film’s opening weekend, and it features a familiar starter Pokemon.

Serebii Picture: High quality image of the special promo available opening weekend for #DetectivePikachu https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/6RnF4RHwNU — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 10, 2019

As you can see above, the card is of Detective Pikachu and sees him sitting at a coffee bar. With a cup of java in hand, Pikachu looks too cute with his deerstalker hat on, and the card goes on to details its stats.

The basic card gives Detective Pikachu a HP set of 90, and he has two normal-energy attacks. Coffee Break will heal damage to Pikachu while Corkscrew Punch will deal out 20 HP damage to their opponent.

“He was the partner of Tim’s father, Harry, who has gone missing,” the card’s biography reads. “This Pikachu loves the dark coffee at Hi-Hat Cafe.”

Of course, fans of Pokemon will know this trading card tradition goes way back. When the first anime movie for Pokemon dropped, fans were given an Ancient Mew card that kicked off the convention. Now, Detective Pikachu is carrying the banner forward, so fans will want to be sure they keep this special card safe.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

